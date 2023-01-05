Lamont: Next four years will be ‘more on recovery, less on rescue’

Ned Lamont opened his second term as Connecticut’s governor by advocating for a financially stronger state, proclaiming that his “fiscal priorities are economic growth, because growth is the precondition to opportunity.”

In his inaugural speech following yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony in Hartford, Lamont touched on the achievements of his first term, including the balancing of the state’s budget and his administration’s response to the Covid-19 crisis. However, he insisted that the “next four years should focus more on recovery, less on rescue, less need for lifelines, and more focus on ladders. Keep our economy growing, making sure that growth means a ladder to opportunity for everyone regardless of background or ZIP code.”

Lamont pointed out there are “100,000 jobs going begging in our state” while Connecticut’s population is “growing too slowly and and many of these unfilled jobs require extra training.” He pointed to the state’s increase in the minimum wage and the CareerConneCT initiative to address workplace gaps, as well as state programs aimed at companies – particularly women- and minority-owned endeavors.

Lamont also highlighted federal funding to address Connecticut’s infrastructure problems, adding that he was scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg immediately after his inaugural speech.

Furthermore, Lamont called attention to ongoing issues that required attention, noting that the state still has “almost $1 billion in federal money to invest in education.” He acknowledged several crises – high costs of health care, housing and energy – but insisted “the answer cannot always be more subsidies or bail outs.” And without calling out Connecticut-focused companies by names, Lamont raised the challenge for profitable corporations to make life easier for state residents.

“Come on insurance companies, don’t just pass along those hospital and pharma costs,” he said. “Let’s reward patients and companies who seek treatment where they get the best quality and the best value. Come on electric utilities, don’t tell me you are just passing along those high natural gas prices to the ratepayer and at the same time ask the taxpayers to subsidize it more. Let’s together get control over our energy supply chain so Putin and the Saudis can no longer control our destiny and our wallets.”

Lamont added that Connecticut’s voters were moving beyond partisan divides to embrace his vision of the state’s future.

“On election night, I looked at Steve Kornacki’s election maps, where in most states the blue got bluer and the red redder,” he said, referring to the national political correspondent for NBC News. “But what happened in Connecticut was very different. It’s not every day that New Canaan and New Britain vote the same way, that the suburbs and the cities are complementary and not competitive. To me, it’s a sign that we are working together as one.”

Photo: Gov. Lamont speaking at his inauguration. Press pool photo courtesy Jessica Hill / Associated Press.