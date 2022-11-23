Lamont convenes special legislative session to further suspensions of gas tax and public transit bus fares

Gov. Ned Lamont is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session on Nov. 28 at 10:00 a.m. to consider legislation that would extend the temporary suspensions of the state’s gasoline taxes and the fares on public transit buses.

The state’s 25 cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline and the collection of fares on all public transit buses have been suspended since April 1. Both are set to expire on Nov. 30, and the governor is seeking the passage of legislation that extends the full gas tax suspension through Dec. 31, and then phases it back in over a period of five months at five cents per month beginning Jan. 1, 2023. He is also asking them to provide funding to extend statewide fare-free bus service through March 30, 2023, which is the maximum date that complies with 12-month length-of-time federal restrictions for temporary public transit pilot programs.

The governor did not explain why he waited for a week before suspension periods expired before seeking their continuation.

Furthermore, Lamont is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and to modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, more commonly known as the bottle bill.