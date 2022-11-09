Lamont, Blumenthal re-elected, Hayes vs. Logan too close to call

Connecticut’s Democrats staved off Republican challengers to maintain control of statewide and congressional seats, although the final results of the 5th Congressional District are too close to call as of this morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared victory last night at 11:30 p.m. in his re-election bid against Bob Stefanowski, although the Associated Press did not call the race in his favor until 1:00 a.m. and Stefanowski did not immediately concede, although he eventually acknowledged the race’s results on Wednesday morning. With 94% of the votes counted, Lamont scored 55.3% to Stefanowski’s 43.7%, with Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling snagging 1% of the tally.

Attorney General William Tong also gained re-election over Republican challenger Jessica Kordas. Democrats retained the other statewide offices with Sean Scanlon winning the race for Comptroller, Erick Russell becoming Treasurer and Stephanie Thomas becoming Secretary of the State.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal won his bid for a third term, defeating Donald Trump-backed candidate Leora Levy in the race for the U.S. Senate. Four of the state’s five incumbent members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jim Himes, Rosa DeLauro, John Larson and Joe Courtney – were re-elected.

The sole race where the Democrat did not coast to victory was in the 5th Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes and former state senator George Logan. With 95% of the vote tabulated, Hayes is leading by less than 4,000 votes. However, the race has yet to be called in her favor and neither candidate has declared victory or acknowledged defeat.