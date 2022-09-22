Lamont, Blumenthal lead GOP rivals by double-digit lengths in new poll

The Democratic candidates in Connecticut’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races are leading their Republican opponents by double-digit leads, according to a newly released Quinnipiac University poll.

In Connecticut’s race for governor, Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 57% to 40% – and 84% of voters said their minds were already made up on how they are voting in November.

“Seventeen points is by any measure a huge lead. Barring a calamity, it certainly looks like a cruise control ride up I-91 and back to the statehouse in Hartford for Governor Lamont,”

said Quinnipiac University Poll Director Doug Schwartz.

In the race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, two-term Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal leads his Donald Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Leora Levy 57% to 40% – and 89% of voters said their minds were made up on how they were voting.

“Is it shaping up to be a big blue state blowout for Blumenthal? GOP Senate candidate and Trump enthusiast Leora Levy certainly gets no assist from Trump’s 27% favorability rating in the state as Blumenthal gets strong support from women,” added Schwartz.