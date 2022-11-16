Lamont announces administrative changes ahead of second term

Gov. Ned Lamont has made two administrative changes within his office ahead of his second term.

Lamont has appointed Jonathan Dach as chief of staff, who will replace Paul Mounds Jr. Dach has served Lamont’s policy director since the start of the governor’s first term.

Lamont named Comptroller Natalie Braswell as his general counsel. Braswell’s term as the state’s comptroller concludes at the end of December and she will replace Nora Dannehy.

“During my first term in office, one thing that immediately became clear is how critical the roles of chief of staff and general counsel are when it comes to providing effective leadership as governor, and I will forever be thankful to Paul Mounds and Nora Dannehy for the time, dedication, guidance, and excellence that they have given to me and to the people of Connecticut,” Lamont said. “I am fully aware that these roles require a 24/7 commitment, often at the expense of personal lives and relationships, and both Paul and Nora have gone above and beyond what their duties required.”

Lamont will begin his second term on Jan. 4, 2023.