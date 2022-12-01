Kathleen Gill named next New Rochelle city manager

The New Rochelle City Council has appointed Kathleen Gill to become the next city manager, replacing the retiring Chuck Strome.

Gill, who begins her new job on Jan. 1, 2023, was named deputy city manager earlier this year and has been employed by the city since 1995 in several positions, including corporation counsel and chief of staff. She also served as general counsel to Iona University.

“I have known Kathleen for 27 years and have been consistently impressed by her intellect, energy, and determination to get things done,” said Mayor Noam Bramson in a statement. She has been a valuable asset to the City government, with progressively larger responsibilities, and an unmatched depth and breadth of knowledge about municipal challenges and opportunities. For these reasons, Kathleen is well-positioned to extend New Rochelle’s positive progress on multiple fronts. I look forward to working with her to ensure that the coming year — her first as city manager and my last as mayor — is successful, both for her new leadership team and for our community as a whole.”