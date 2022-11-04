Jayme Stevenson reports of hoax text campaign claiming she is dropping congressional race

Jayme Stevenson, the Republican and Independent Party candidate for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, has stated a text campaign is trying to spread the falsehood that she is withdrawing from the election campaign.

Stevenson said she became aware of the text campaign after a local Board of Finance member shared the message with her campaign team. The text includes a link, which Stevenson warned people not to open.

“It is most disheartening to see that our election process remains under attack by bad actors who will stop at nothing, including breaking the law, to disrupt our democracy and deceive voters,” she said. “Today’s assault on democracy only strengthens my resolve to make this a priority for the voters of our district and the American people.”

Stevenson is running against Democratic incumbent Rep. Jim Himes, who did not publicly comment about the phony texts.