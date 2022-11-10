Hayes declared winner in 5th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes was declared the winner in the race Connecticut’s 5th District, defeating Republican challenger George Logan by less than 2,000 votes.

The Secretary of the State and the Associated Press called the race for Hayes last night. Hayes’ narrow victory was past the threshold required by state law for an election recount.

With the race officially over, Connecticut’s Democrats swept all of the federal and statewide races on this year’s ballot.

The Hayes-Logan race attracted national attention, as Hayes was seen as the most vulnerable of Connecticut’s five-member House of Representatives delegation. More than $12 million in outside money was spent in the race and Connecticut television stations were flooded with attack advertising aimed at the candidates.