Greg Daniels named Connecticut’s chief procurement official

Phil Hall
Gov. Ned Lamont is appointing Greg Daniels as executive director of the Connecticut State Contracting Standards Board, the state entity responsible for oversight related to all matters associated with state procurement.

Daniels is director of procurement contracts and compliance for the University of Connecticut, a position has held since 2018. Prior to joining UConn, he was assistant counsel for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities; earlier in his career, he was senior electronic information attorney for the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission.

“I look forward to working with all stakeholders to implement efficient and effective practices that will result in value-driven procurement outcomes that benefit Connecticut’s citizens,” said Daniels.

Phil Hall
