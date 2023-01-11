Greenwich reaches settlement over ADA access complaint at marina

The Town of Greenwich has reached a settlement agreement with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut over a marina that was not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

An ADA complaint was filed by an individual with disabilities who claimed Greenwich’s Byram Marina did not have designated accessible boat slips and lacked accessible routes to the boat slips, thus making it inaccessible to individuals with physical disabilities. As part of the settlement, the town agreed to upgrade the accessibility of designated boat slips and the routes to those slips, as well as other accommodations designed to increase accessibility.

“Among the most important protections provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act are those ensuring individuals with disabilities have access to public services, including recreational activities such as boating,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery. “Our Office is committed to enforcing the ADA, which requires public entities, including municipalities, to provide access to individuals with disabilities. We greatly appreciate the willingness of the Town of Greenwich and its leaders to work with our office collaboratively to increase the accessibility and usability of Greenwich’s facilities.”