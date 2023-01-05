Eileen Meskill appointed deputy attorney general

Attorney General William Tong has appointed Eileen Meskill to serve as deputy attorney general.

Meskill will succeed Margaret Q. Chapple, who is retiring this month after more than 30 years of service to the Office of the Attorney General, including four as deputy attorney general.

Meskill is the daughter of Thomas J. Meskill, who served as Connecticut’s governor from 1971 to 1975 and later served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Meskill currently serves as the associate attorney general and chief of the Division of Government Administration, overseeing the functions of the Office’s Child Support & Collections, Infrastructure & Economic Development and Special Litigation sections. Shen graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in Economics and from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Tong praised Meskill as a “tested and experienced litigator and leader” who “comes to these responsibilities as one of the most well-prepared deputies ever to assume the role.”