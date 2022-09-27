Danbury unveils grant program for pandemic-impacted small businesses

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito and the city’s Office of Economic Development have launched the Danbury Small Business Assistance Program, which will provide limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small businesses still recovering from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program will allocate grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying for-profit, independently owned and operated Danbury businesses with 10 or fewer employees and which generated less than $1.5 million gross revenue in 2019. The application process will be open from Oct. 5-31 and funds will be ready for distribution in November.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our city, and by utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan, we will infuse over $380,000 into the business community recovering from the global pandemic,” said Esposito. “The impact of the pandemic is still being felt by many businesses, and the goal of this program is to lift some of that financial burden, to allow businesses to continue operating and thriving in our community.”