CT Dept. of Health, citing Covid uptick, recommends indoor mask usage

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued a recommendation that all state residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces.

The recommendation follows a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that listed six Connecticut counties — Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham — in the High/Orange category as part of its weekly Covid-19 Community Levels update. Only Fairfield and New London counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category.

“People who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” said the DPH in a press statement. “To help protect themselves, their families, and our most vulnerable residents and to preserve capacity in our health care system, people are also advised to stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.”