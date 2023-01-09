Home Fairfield CT Dept. of Health, citing Covid uptick, recommends indoor mask usage

CT Dept. of Health, citing Covid uptick, recommends indoor mask usage

By
Phil Hall
-

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued a recommendation that all state residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces.

The recommendation follows a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that listed six Connecticut counties — Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham — in the High/Orange category as part of its weekly Covid-19 Community Levels update. Only Fairfield and New London counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category. 

“People who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” said the DPH in a press statement. “To help protect themselves, their families, and our most vulnerable residents and to preserve capacity in our health care system, people are also advised to stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.”

Previous articleMastercard debuts Web3 spotlight program for emerging musical artists
Next articleEthan Book, banker-turned-entrepreneur who staged multiple political campaigns, dies at 74
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here