Connecticut Treasurer Wooden to join private equity firm

Shawn T. Wooden, the outgoing Connecticut state treasurer, was hired for a newly-created position as partner and chief public pension strategist at the private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Wooden will join Apollo in late January and be based in the company’s Greenwich office. He will be responsible for the manager’s relationships with public pension plans and expanding products designed for the public pension plan market.

Wooden was elected treasurer in 2018 after serving on the Hartford City Council and working as a partner in the Day Pitney law firm. He opted not to run for re-election and will be succeed by Erick Russell.