Connecticut receives $32M federal grant for public health workforce development

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) was awarded a $32,253,484 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that will fund the state agency’s newly launched Office of Public Heath Workforce Development.

The federal funding was awarded through the CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce and Data Systems grant program. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the new DPH initiative will focus on ensuring workforce development needs at state, local and nonprofit public health agencies are met, specifically regarding future pipeline development academic and professional training, standards of practice and workforce diversification.

“This is a first-of-its-kind investment of more than $32 million over the next five years that will specifically and directly support the Connecticut public health workforce,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a press statement. “Additionally, more than $12 million from this grant will be distributed directly to local health departments to assist them with supporting their infrastructure, their own workforce development, and their needs for post-Covid-19 recovery and rebuilding.”