Home Fairfield Connecticut receives $32M federal grant for public health workforce development

Connecticut receives $32M federal grant for public health workforce development

By
Phil Hall
-

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) was awarded a $32,253,484 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that will fund the state agency’s newly launched Office of Public Heath Workforce Development.

The federal funding was awarded through the CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce and Data Systems grant program. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the new DPH initiative will focus on ensuring workforce development needs at state, local and nonprofit public health agencies are met, specifically regarding future pipeline development academic and professional training, standards of practice and workforce diversification.

“This is a first-of-its-kind investment of more than $32 million over the next five years that will specifically and directly support the Connecticut public health workforce,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a press statement. “Additionally, more than $12 million from this grant will be distributed directly to local health departments to assist them with supporting their infrastructure, their own workforce development, and their needs for post-Covid-19 recovery and rebuilding.”

Previous articleOh, how we hate to get up in the morning
Next articleHudson Valley lawyers group nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here