Connecticut Paid Leave Authority allocated $249M in benefits last year

Phil Hall
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority announced that it paid out $249 million in benefits between December 2021 through the end of December 2022.

The authority processed an estimated 97,450 claims during this period. Nearly half of the claims were for an individual’s health condition, with 22% related to parental bonding with newborn infants, 16% were for pregnancy, 12% were needed to care for a family member and 1% was for either military service or family violence.

The average time for leave was about 7.6 days. The authority approved nearly 63% of the 90,364 claims within the program, which is funded by a 0.5% payroll deduction.

