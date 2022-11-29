Connecticut legislature approves continued suspension of gas tax, free bus fares

The Connecticut legislature used a special session convened on Nov. 28 to pass several bills designed to provide a degree of financial buffering to state residents.

The lawmakers extended the suspension of both the state’s gas take and the free fare on the public transit buses. Under the new bill, the gas tax is suspended through the end of December and will be phases back in five cent per month increments starting in January, while the free bus fare remains in effect until April.

The lawmakers also voted to provide more funds for energy assistance and allocated additional money that was promised as a bonus to private sector essential workers for their pandemic-era work.

The House approved the legislation 134-7, with all of the dissenting votes coming from Republican lawmakers, while the Senate voted 33-0 for its passage. Gov. Ned Lamont, who called for the special session last Wednesday, is expected to sign the legislation into law this week.