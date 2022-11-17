Connecticut development commissioner Lehman to step down

David Lehman is stepping down as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) at the end of Gov. Ned Lamont’s first term.

Lehman served as DECD commissioner since February 2019 and had been global head of real estate finance for the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs.

The governor announced that would appoint Alexandra Daum to succeed Lehman. Daum has served as deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of DECD since March 2020 and was the founder and principal of Field Properties, a real estate investor in New Haven, before joining Lamont’s administration. Daum’s appointment will require confirmation by the General Assembly.

Photo by Justin McGown