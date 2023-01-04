Home Fairfield Comptroller Braswell forecasts $1B surplus for Connecticut

Comptroller Braswell forecasts $1B surplus for Connecticut

Phil Hall
Outgoing Comptroller Natalie Braswell issued the last monthly financial and economic update of her term, which included the forecast that the state remains on track to end Fiscal Year 2023 with a General Fund surplus of $1 billion.

In a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, Braswell said the state’s fiscal position remains strong with a fully funded Budget Reserve Fund, more commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund. She added approximately $2.87 billion would be available to continue reducing the state’s unfunded pension liabilities.

“The national economy continues to show signs of slowing down – but Connecticut’s fiscal discipline over the last several years has given us the stability and strength necessary to weather economic uncertainties,” said Braswell. “Connecticut may not be able to control global uncertainties, but we can be smart about preparing for them.”

Braswell’s successor as comptroller, Sean Scanlon, will be sworn into office today in Hartford.

