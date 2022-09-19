Candidates named for Ulster County Executive seat

The candidates to succeed Pat Ryan as Ulster County Executive have been announced.

The Democrats have nominated Jan Metzger, a policy director for New Yorkers for Clean Power and former state senator, as their candidate. Metzger was chosen by the Ulster County Democratic Committee in a nominating convention in a vote that included Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher and Marc Ryder, a deputy county executive, as the other candidates.

Metzger’s opponent will be James Quigley, the Town Supervisor of Ulster, who announced that he has the backing of the Republican and Conservative parties for the county executive position. Quigley is the only Republican to run for this office.

Ryan stepped down after winning a special election to Congress last month. Metzger or Quigley will complete Ryan’s term as county executive, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023.