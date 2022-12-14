Blighted properties in Brookfield and Norwalk receive state funding for remediation

Two Fairfield County properties are among the 41 parcels in 16 localities that are receiving a total of $24.6 million in funding from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Brownfield Remediation and Development Program.

“These are smart investments that will boost vibrancy, expand housing opportunities, and spur commercial growth,” DECD Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said. “Under Governor Lamont’s leadership, we now have an array of community revitalization programs that will strengthen our economy by making our cities and towns more attractive places to live, invest, run a business and raise a family.”

Among the localities receiving grant funds are Brookfield, which is receiving $1.2 million to remediate contaminated soil and to abate and demolish the former dry cleaning business located at 20 Station Road – the funding will help finance the construction of a three-story affordable mixed-income apartment building by Brookfield Village Station Road, LLC.

In Norwalk, a $2 million grant was allocated to remediate a 4.97-acre, city-owned parking lot located at 55 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Redevelopment plans by Quarterra (formerly LMC) include approximately 472 affordable mixed-income apartment units, 57,786 square feet of retail space, and 25,000 square feet of office space. In addition, plans include a pedestrian-only alley lined with restaurants, cafes, and shops.