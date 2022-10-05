Biden to visit Poughkeepsie

The White House has announced that President Biden is scheduled to visit IBM’s campus on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie tomorrow to push the themes of creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, including jobs in technology that are expected to be created as a result of passage of the CHIPS Act, which is designed to expand computer chip manufacturing in the U.S.

The White House did not immediately release the day’s schedule, nor logistical details such as whether the presidential party would use Stewart Airport at Newburgh or fly directly into the Dutchess County Airport at Poughkeepsie.

The White House announcement said, in part, “In Poughkeepsie, the President will visit IBM and will deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.”

Also tomorrow, Biden will be visiting Red Bank, New Jersey, where he will participate in a reception for the Democratic National Committee. He also will be in New York City for a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

IBM said it is deeply honored that the president would be visiting its facility.