Attorney General James refuses to debate GOP challenger

New York Attorney General Letitia James is refusing to debate her Republican opponent, Michael Henry.

The New York Post reported that James will not participate in a debate that NY1 Spectrum News had scheduled for Nov. 2. James is the only Democratic incumbent running for statewide office who would not meet the Republican challenger in a debate.

Henry criticized James, who is seeking a second term as attorney general.

“The only threat to democracy is candidates like Letitia James who refuse to debate,” Henry said in a statement. “Letitia James cannot defend her pro-criminal record, supporting a completely cashless bail system in 2018 and supporting parole reform before New Yorkers. People are smart enough to know that Letitia James created the crime crisis on our streets, now refuses to debate, and doesn’t deserve their vote.”

A spokesperson for James’ campaign confirmed that the attorney general will not participate in a debate ahead of the Nov. 8. election.

“Letitia James is spending her time doing her day job as attorney general and the campaign is spending its resources talking to voters,” a James campaign spokesperson said.

Photo courtesy of Attorney General James’ office