Applications available for 2023 Empire State Fellows program

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows is now open.

The full-time leadership training program is designed to prepare the next generation of professionals for careers as New York State policymakers. The incoming class of Empire State Fellows will serve from September 2023 to September 2025, and receive an annual salary of $85,000, plus a generous benefits package. At the end of the fellowship, a performance review process will identify Empire State Fellows that will be given the opportunity to continue to serve as leaders in New York State government after completing the program.

Program applicants must have a minimum of five fears of full-time professional experience. An advanced university degree is desirable, but candidates with only a Bachelor’s degree may be considered if they have substantial professional experience, particularly with managerial experience.

“For 11 years, some of the best and brightest New Yorkers looking to make a difference in their communities through a career in public service have participated in the Empire State Fellows Program,” said Hochul in a press statement. “Now, we look forward to welcoming the next class of diverse and accomplished Fellows into what has been a transformative experience in state government for so many. I encourage anyone who dreams of making a positive change in New Yorkers’ lives to apply and join the ranks of our future leaders.”

Applications are being accepted through April 3 with the program’s website.