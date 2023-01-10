Home Fairfield AG Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion Water’s proposed 27% rate hike

AG Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion Water’s proposed 27% rate hike

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a brief with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) seeking the rejection of what he dubbed an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Co. to raise its rates by 27% over three years.

Eversource (NYSE:ES) acquired the Monroe-based Aquarion in 2017 and this is the first time that a rate case was filed by Aquarion since that acquisition. Tong’s brief highlighted ways to reduce the burden on ratepayers, including a return on equity sought by Aquarion that would exceed that of any other regulated utility in Connecticut. The brief also called on PURA to reject the use of ratepayer funds for $1.4 million in bonus pay, incentives for the acquisition of smaller unprofitable water systems, and for reimbursements for incomplete infrastructure projects.

“The company has failed to meet its burden of showing that such a large rate increase is necessary or appropriate. To the contrary, the evidence in this proceeding clearly shows that Aquarion’s proposed rate increase is excessive and unwarranted,” said Tong in the brief. “Connecticut consumers – especially those on fixed or limited incomes – are simply unable to absorb any further increases in their cost of living. These customers need the Authority and all of the participants in this proceeding to work to ensure that the water utility rates approved here will be no more than absolutely necessary.”

Previous articleStamford-based Sema4 rebrands as GeneDX
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here