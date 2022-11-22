AG Tong investigates Altice Optimum following 500 consumer complaints

Attorney General William Tong has opened an investigation into Altice Optimum after receiving 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support.

According to a statement from Tong’s office, many of the complaints involved consumers who paid for either 300 Mbps or 400 Mbps cable internet plans but discovered they were receiving much slower internet speeds. Tong’s office also received complaints regarding service fees – including a $3.50 “Network Enhancement Fee” for internet customers – technical support and customer service.

Tong said the company could be running afoul of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Altice Optimum is a division of Long Island City, New York-based Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS).

“Customers have a right to expect the service and internet speed they pay for,” said Tong. “Our office has reviewed hundreds of complaints from Optimum cable internet customers regarding slow speeds, hidden fees, and poor customer support. Our investigation seeks comprehensive records dating back to January 2017 to determine exactly what Altice Optimum knew and what they were doing to deliver the internet speeds and service they promised. If our investigation finds that Optimum violated Connecticut law, we will not hesitate to hold them accountable.”