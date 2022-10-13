AG Tong announces new abortion access efforts

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has announced the state will participate in Legal Assistance Abortion Hotline, a pro bono endeavor that provides a volunteer network of private attorneys who offer free legal guidance and representation to patients and providers regarding abortion access.

“Abortion is legal and protected in Connecticut,” said Tong, a Democrat who is up for re-election. “That’s not good enough. Women, patients, and providers are confused about their rights, and afraid that out-of-state extremists could seek to criminalize their lawful personal and professional choices. Today’s announcement provides clarity, as well as the legal resources to protect and defend our rights and choices.”

The legal hotline was established by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who convened a Task Force on Reproductive Health that is staffed by volunteer attorneys. Tong’s office noted that several task force members have offices in Connecticut.

Tong also announced he is appointing a new special counsel for reproductive rights within his office who will focus on abortion access and reproductive care within that state and will determine if Connecticut will participate in legal challenges against abortion access elsewhere in the country.