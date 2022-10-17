AG James sends reminder to law enforcement agencies about NY’s abortion access rights

Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the New York’s law enforcement agencies reminding them that abortion access in protected under state law.

James, a Democrat who is up for re-election, contacted the state’s district attorneys, county sheriffs, local police departments and other related agencies to remind them that the state’s abortion access laws extended to visitors as well as residents, and providers. The letter also included a frequently asked questions list that her office said was designed “to ensure all law enforcement personnel in New York state understand that abortion rights are protected and have guidance on how to enforce those laws.”

To date, there have been no reports of individuals being denied access to abortion services in New York since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Nonetheless, James insisted local law enforcement needed her reminder.

“As abortion rights are rolled back and banned in other states, it is important for everyone to know that New York is, and will continue to be, a safe haven for abortion access,” said James. “Everyone must understand the facts surrounding New York’s abortion access and privacy protections, especially as other states are attempting to punish people who provide or obtain abortion care. I will always fiercely defend reproductive justice and freedom of choice in New York.”