AG James issues warning against ‘tripledemic’ children’s medicine price gouging

New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning retailers against price gouging of children’s painkillers and fever reducers in the wake of the so-called “tripledemic” of Covid-19, RSV and the flu.

James’ office stated there have been reports of children’s medication being sold online and in stores at prices that were two or three times their retail value.

“This year’s tripledemic is keeping many kids and babies sick at home, and families trying to care for them are confronting the national shortage of children’s Tylenol and other medication,” said James. “The last thing any family needs when a child spikes a fever or is in pain is to be price gouged on the medication they need. I am putting profiteers seeking to take advantage of this shortage on notice. If New Yorkers see big price increases for children’s medication, I encourage them to report it to my office immediately.”

James added that consumers should be cognizant of the shortage of medications and only purchase as much children’s medication as they need.