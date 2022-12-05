AG James’ chief of staff resigns amid sexual harassment charges

Ibrahim Khan, the chief of staff to New York Attorney General Letitia James, has reportedly resigned following an investigation of misconduct that included at least two sexual harassment claims.

The New York Times, sourcing a report from “three people with knowledge of the matter,” stated that Khan was “accused of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman.” James hired a law firm to investigate the charges against Khan, who has worked with James since 2013.

The allegations against Khan are problematic to James, who gained national prominence in 2021 when her sexual harassment inquiry of Gov. Andrew Cuomo resulted in his resignation.

Khan issued a statement that said he planned to leave his job by the end of the year for a private sector job and claimed that an investigation into the allegations “found no official workplace misconduct.” However, the Times reported that Khan’s claim of being vindicated “could not be corroborated immediately”; James’ office has not publicly commented on the matter.

