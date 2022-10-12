AG James accuses Trump of dodging service of her lawsuit

New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing former President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump of “gamesmanship” by dodging formal service of the lawsuit she filed against them and the Trump Organization.

According to a Business Insider report, nearly all of the 16 named defendants in James’ litigation formally accepted service of the 220-page lawsuit except for Trump and his son. James filed her lawsuit on Sept. 21.

“The fact that formal service is only being completed now is because of gamesmanship by defendants and not any lack of diligent efforts” said James in a court filing, who added that Trump’s attorney Alina Habba “never responded” to the attorney general’s emails requesting she accept service on behalf of the former president.

James’ lawsuit is seeking $250 million in penalties and to bar Trump from doing business in New York. Trump accused James, a Democrat who is seeking re-election, of conducting a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons