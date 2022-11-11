The Chefs’ Warehouse acquires Middle Eastern food distributor

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., the Ridgefield-based distributor of specialty food products in North America, has acquired Chef Middle East (CME), a specialty food distributor with operations in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, from Gulf Capital, a leading alternative asset management firm in the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and Chefs’ Warehouse stated its purchase of CME is expected to generate between $160 million and $180 million in annual net sales and $11 million and $14 million in EBITDA.

“This is exciting news for The Chefs’ Warehouse, our partners, employees and our new colleagues at Chef Middle East,” said The Chefs’ Warehouse Chairman & CEO, Christopher Pappas. “Similar to our positioning in the US and Canada, CME is the premier provider of specialty food products to the higher-end restaurants, hotels and catering establishments in the region. Their product portfolio mirrors ours in many ways and includes high-quality imported specialty foods, meat and seafood, pastry and bakery goods along with broadline product lines.”