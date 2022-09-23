Taco Bell and Beyond Meat test plant-based steak

Taco Bell has teamed with the plant-based food producer Beyond Meat to test a new a vegan alternative to chain’s meat-based meals.
According to the companies, the Beyond Carne Asada Steak is crafted with plant-based ingredients and Taco Bell’s signature spices. The product has been certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association and will be featured in a quesadilla and priced the same as a traditional steak quesadilla, but it can also be enjoyed in any menu item.
“At Taco Bell, we’ve long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer.
Taco Bell is offering the Beyond Carne Asada Steak in a pilot program at select locations in the Dayton, Ohio area starting Oct. 13. There is no word on when or if it will be rolled out nationwide.
