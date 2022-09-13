NYC and Italy tie in top ranking for world’s best pizzeria

Pizzerias in New York City and Italy tied for first place in a new list of the top 100 pizzas in the world compiled by the Italian-based 50 Top Pizza.

Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana in Manhattan’s Lower East Side Francesco Martucci’s Masanielli in Caserta, Italy, shared the top spot on the list. Rounding out the top five were Giuseppe Cutraro’s Peppe Pizzeria in Paris for third place and two pizza restaurants in Naples, 50 Kalò and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, took fourth and fifth place, respectively.

New York City had nine pizzerias on this year’s 50 Top Pizza World list, the most of any U.S. city.