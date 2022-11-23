New policy designed to streamline Connecticut food truck permitting

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has announced a new policy that enables reciprocal permits and licenses for food trucks.

According to a statement from the DPH, the permit reciprocity is designed to streamline the permit and licensing processes for food truck owners, who need to receive paperwork from the local health agencies where they plan to operate. A statewide database has been developed that allows local health officials access to permit information and inspection records of the food truck vendors from other participating local health agencies. Currently, 14 local health jurisdictions in Connecticut have signed the memorandum of understanding on this initiative.

“This reciprocal agreement will allow food trucks licensed by one of the participating local health agencies to forgo the license/permit fee in other participating jurisdictions for their routine itinerant food vending,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “DPH has partnered with local health directors and industry representatives to develop this streamlined process.”