New food tour explores Beacon’s eateries

Hudson Valley Food & Farm Tour announced the launch of a food tour focused on Beacon’s dining scene.

According to the company, Gourmet Beacon, is a three-hour walking tour in Beacon that will run between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The tour will include food, drinks and storytelling, along with a guidebook of the best foods, B&B’s, farms, farm-to-table restaurants, cideries, distilleries and experiences in the Hudson Valley.

Gourmet Beacon will cost $125 per person, and weekday tours will be available for corporate groups and individual requests. Tickets are available at the Foods of NY Tours website.

Photo: John C. Chu / Flickr Creative Commons