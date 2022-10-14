NadaMoo! brings back pumpkin pie flavored vegan ice cream

NadaMoo!, a vegan ice cream brand headquartered in Austin, Texas, is bringing back its Limited-Edition Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie Flavor.

This seasonal treat made with pumpkin purée, pie crust crumbles and NadaMoo!’s proprietary creamy coconut milk base, with brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon to offer an autumnal flavoring.

“When we introduced Pumpkin Pie last year, our customers went crazy for it,” said NadaMoo! CEO Daniel Nicholson. “Once we realized how popular it was, we knew it deserved a spot in our seasonal rotation. And we just couldn’t disappoint those who have been eagerly anticipating it’s return.”