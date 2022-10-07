M&M’s debuts coffee- and caramel-flavored candy

The M&M’S candy brand has unveiled its latest product: M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew, which offers coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel covered in milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful candy shell.

This is the second coffee-flavored offering in the M&M’s line, following the limited-edition Espresso flavor scheduled to hit shelves ahead of the winter holiday season. The new M&M’S offering also features the first on-pack appearance of the newest M&M’S character: Purple, who was introduced earlier this month.

“More and more coffee drinkers are exploring new flavor combinations, with cold brew ranking as one of Gen Z’s most purchased drinks,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior marketing director at Mars Wrigley, the company behind the brand. “Mars’ M&M’S brand decided to tap into the booming cold brew coffee scene and pair it with a confectionary favorite – caramel. The result? A fun twist to an on-trend favorite that delivers an exceptional coffee flavor experience, all within a classic bag of M&M’S – perfect to enjoy on the go while catching up with friends or sharing a taste of the M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew candies to make new ones.”

M&M’S Caramel Cold brew will be available nationwide beginning February 2023 in Single Size (1.41 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (9.05 oz). Prices range from $1.19 to $4.99.