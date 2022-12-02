McDonald’s Korea debuts meat chili burgers

Fast food lovers in South Korea are enjoying a pair of new offerings at McDonald’s which are not available on this side of the Pacific.

According to a report in the Korea JoonAng Daily, McDonald’s Korea is now serving the Meat Chili BLT Burger and Double Beef Meat Chili Burger. Both burgers feature spicy meat chili-flavored sauce and sour cream spread atop a beef patty and topped with cheddar cheese – but the BLT burger has bacon, lettuce and tomato, while the Double Beef burger forgoes the two vegetables in favor of a double beef patty with a slice of bacon.

The new burgers will only be available during the year-end holiday season, and the chain is running a promotion with their sale that includes a travel voucher, McDonald’s-themed luggage, and a luggage tag and stickers among its prizes.

Photo courtesy McDonald’s Korea