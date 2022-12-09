Little Caesars debuts campaign to secure dominance in Detroit-style pizza

The Little Caesars pizza chain has launched a new marketing campaign designed to sway consumers away from competitors that specialize in Detroit-style deep dish pizza.

The campaign features a television commercial where a real lawyer speaks encourages viewers who purchased a Detroit-style pizza from a chain other than Little Caesars to seek compensation immediately by either calling a special toll-free number or clicking on a new website and “report their issue.” Consumers who upload their receipts from the other pizza chains will receive a pepperoni or cheese Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza from Little Caesars for $5.99 with a provided $3 off promo code.

“We take our Detroit roots seriously,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “We’re proud of our heritage and happy to bring Detroit-style pizza to all of America at an incredible value.”