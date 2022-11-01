Las Vegas’ newest eatery offers 24/7 of bacon bliss

The newest eatery in Downtown Las Vegas is literally bringing home the bacon: Bacon Nation, the gambling mecca’s first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept, has opened at the D Las Vegas.

Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night – including the Reverse BLT (pictured here) where weaved bacon takes the place of bread. Bacon Nation incorporates 13 gourmet bacon varietals into its repertoire including lemon pepper, tajin, black truffle, chocolate, black pepper, jalapeno, barbecue, honey sriracha, everything bagel and more.

“As long-time proponents of downtown Las Vegas’ growth and development, we couldn’t have thought of a better partner in this project than Derek Stevens and the D,” said Abe Taylor, co-founder of Bacon Nation. “We’re excited to create a new 24/7 concept for the area and look forward to showing our guests a fun atmosphere paired with an exceptional menu.”