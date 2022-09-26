Harney & Sons teams with Disney on new tea line

Millerton-based Harney & Sons is collaborating with the Walt Disney Co. on a new line of teas.

The Disney Collection from Harney & Sons features five celebrated Disney characters as the inspiration for the new tea blends. These include Mickey Mouse (a blend of classic black tea with rosehips and vanilla), Minnie Mouse (a black tea base with rose petals and natural rose flavor, sweetened with honey and caramel), Snow White (a mutan white tea base and with apple flavor, cornflowers and marigolds), Jasmine (green tea scented with jasmine and sprinkled with chamomile flowers) and Moana (green bancha tea with coconut, fruit and island flavors).

Each tea comes in a specially designed tin featuring the character’s image, making them collectibles for fans.

“We’re excited and honored to have this opportunity to work with Disney and create teas based on the characteristics and personality of five of Disney’s most popular characters, including Disney Mickey Mouse and Disney Minnie Mouse,” said Emeric Harney, director of marketing for Harney & Sons. “Any time you are able to be part of a Disney project is, well, a magical thing! We worked hand-in-hand to develop the blends and tin designs so that each was a unique tribute to those Disney characters.”

The Disney Collection of teas from Harney & Sons is available at harney.com as well as the company’s stores in the Dutchess County town of Millerton and the SoHo section of Manhattan.