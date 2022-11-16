Z Natural Foods launches Chicken Bone Broth Protein

Z Natural Foods has announced the release of their new Chicken Bone Broth Protein.

According to the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company, Chicken Bone Broth Protein is natural bone broth in powder form that can be used in soups, cooking, dry blends and any recipe that calls for chicken broth. Additionally, Chicken Bone Broth Protein can be added to shakes and smoothies for its high protein and low-fat nutrition profile.

“Our customers love that they can get so much valuable nutrition from our Chicken Bone Broth Protein, said Jonathan Parker, director of nutrition and research for Z Natural Foods. “Plus, they enjoy how many uses this quality product has.”

Chicken Bone Broth Protein is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $24.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $84.99, and a 55 lb. size for $599.99.