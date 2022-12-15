Home Economy What’s fueling the uptick in food inflation?

What’s fueling the uptick in food inflation?

By
Phil Hall
-

The Consumer Price Index data released earlier this week found grocery product inflation up 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis in November. A new data analysis by Supermarket News has determined what is driving this increase.

According to the analysis, four of the six major grocery store food group indexes are responsible for the spike: fruits and vegetables (up 1.4%); cereals and bakery products (up 1.1%); dairy and related products (up 1%) and nonalcoholic beverages (up 0.7%).

On the flip side, the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs dipped by 0.2% in November – with declines of 0.8% for beef prices, 0.3% for pork, and 0.1% for the other items.

President Joe Biden viewed the data as a positive development, telling a press conference that “food inflation has slowed last month, providing much-needed relief for millions of families at the grocery store. This is welcome news for families across the country as they get ready for the holiday celebrations and for family dinners.”

Previous articleYorktown channels $1.7M to streetscape upgrades
Next articlePREPARE YOUNG WOMEN TO BECOME TOMORROW’S LEADERS
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here