Walden’s Angry Orchard teams with bakery for hard cider apple pie

The Walden-based cider maker Angry Orchard is teaming with the Brooklyn-based pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds on the limited-edition Boozy Baked Apple Pies made with Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider.

The new cider, which launched this fall in the brand’s Fall Haul Variety Pack, will be incorporated directly into each pie. The Boozy Baked Apple Pies is now available for nationwide delivery via the Four & Twenty Blackbirds website for $44 with free shipping.

“Cider is the perfect addition to any holiday table, whether paired with the meal or used as an ingredient,” said Joe Gaynor, cider maker for Angry Orchard. “The love for apples doesn’t stop at cidermaking at our Orchard and we know a good apple pie when we find one. Bringing our seasonal favorite Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Cider with apples grown here on the Orchard to the expert bakers at Four & Twenty Blackbirds, we made a Boozy Baked Apple Pie that’s sure to leave a lasting impression for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or any celebration in between.”