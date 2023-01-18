Home Food & Beverage The plant-based Spero Pepita Egg debuts as alternative to expensive eggs

By
Phil Hall
-

In view of the rising price and decreasing quantity of eggs at the supermarket, Spero Foods, a plant-based dairy manufacturer, has partnered with Sprouts Farmer’s Market to launch the new plant-based Pepita Egg.

According to the companies, Spero Pepita Egg is a seven-ingredient plant-based egg alternative made with pumpkin seeds, and without lecithins, pyrophosphates, citrates, sugars, synthetic vitamins, transglutaminase, or other additives. The product keto-friendly, allergy-friendly, cholesterol-free and doesn’t contain soy, gluten, nut, sugar or gum ingredients.

Spero’s CEO Phäedra Randolph said, “We stand behind our minimal, simple ingredient list. We stand behind products that are better for you and the planet, without sacrificing your budget”

Spero Pepita Egg will initially retail from $4.99 to $5.99 for a 16 oz bottle.

