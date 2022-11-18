Thanksgiving foods that you should not feed your dog

While family and friends gather for Thanksgiving, there could be a temptation from some people to share portions of the seasonal feast with their dogs. However, dog nutritionist and DogFoodSmart.com founder Devin Smith is warning that some of the main components of a Thanksgiving dinner should not be given to our canine friends.

Roast Turkey: “Roast turkey can be part of healthy diet for your dog,” Smith said. “However, with Thanksgiving turkey being dressed up with herbs oils seasoning and sometimes stuffed, this can be toix to dogs and therefore lead to serious health conditions such as pancreatitis.”

Mashed Potato: “If the potatoes have been roasted and not boiled – therefore, not added with salt levels uncommon for a dog – they can be consumed,” Smith said. “Again, similar to turkey, if plan they can be fine but I’d not recommend giving any to a dog, purely as we usually add butter, salt and seasoning to an otherwise plain mashed potato. If you do give them mashed potato that is seasoned/boiled, etc., it can lead to severe diarrhea or sickness.”

Stuffing: “An absolute no!” Smith declared. “Stuffing is packed full of sodium and the likes of onion and garlic. Large quantities can cause obstruction in the intestinal tract. Stuffing is extremely toxic to dogs.”

Brussels Sprouts: “Brussels sprouts aren’t toxic to our furry friends, but it can cause flatulence,” Smith warned. “So, it may not be the dog being sick, but actually you.”

Corn: “You need to be very careful with corn,” he cautioned. “Corn on the cobs is tough for the dog to actually digest, similar to stuffing. However, as a go-to rule, corn is fine for dogs to eat and actually has nutritional benefits. Just make sure everything is plain when serving up.”