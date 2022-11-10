Tarrytown’s Nightfood Holdings expands cookie line

Tarrytown-based Nightfood Holdings Inc. announced the upcoming introduction of two new flavors in its line of Prime-Time Chocolate Chip cookies.

Nightfood’s Snoozerdoodle is a snickerdoodle cookie, with a dusting of ground cinnamon and sugar. Each 30-gram serving is 100 calories, with 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of sugar.

Date Night Cherry Oat features melatonin-rich Montmorency cherries as the first ingredient. Each 30-gram serving is 100 calories with 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of sugar.

The company’s ice cream brand is sold into national hotel distribution, and the cookie line will also be available through hotels. Production for both flavors is slated for early December. Available in two-serving, 60-gram pouches, all flavors of Nightfood cookies are expected to sell for between $4.49 and $6.49 per pouch in hotels.

“The feedback on Prime-Time Chocolate Chip has been fantastic, and we’re excited to introduce these flavors to round out the cookie line,” said Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “We’re in the paperwork stages of getting Nightfood cookies set up with some of the largest broadline distributors in the country, making them available to hotels coast to coast, just like our ice cream.”