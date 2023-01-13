Stamford’s NourishedRX debuts new food benefits management platform

NourishedRx, a Stamford-based digital healthcare company focused on diet-related disease and food insecurity for the Medicare Advantage and Medicaid populations, has announced the launch of its new food benefits management platform.

NourishedRx is built on Google Cloud and leverages the Google Healthcare API to deliver an interoperable platform aligned with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards that many payers and health systems use for exchanging healthcare information. According to the company, the platform offers a secure environment to scale, innovate and leverage data to personalize food solutions to support chronic disease management and address health related social needs.

The company added that NourishedRx is the only Food Benefits Platform that both supports members in the optimal use of their existing health plan food and nutrition benefits and provides access to local, culturally specific, community-based food purveyors ranging from Halal grocers to Vietnamese kitchens.

“Effectively tackling the hunger and nutrition issues that are so fundamental to people’s overall health takes a combination of food, people, and technology,” said Lauren Driscoll, CEO of NourishedRx. “We chose Google as they are committed to best-in-class technology, and they are relentlessly innovating. Google’s platform enables us to seamlessly integrate with health care partners as well as to analyze thousands of data points to optimize personalized food solutions for patients.”