Stamford’s Buitoni adds two flavors to ravioli line

Stamford-based Buitoni Food Co. has expanded its refrigerated ravioli product line with two new flavors.

According to the company, the new Chicken Parmesan Ravioli offers “seasoned breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce and grated cheese” while the Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli combines “smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.” Each 20 oz package feeds a family of four and are now available at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per package.

“We’re excited to bring consumers a fresh take on Italian-inspired dishes that reflect the tastes and preferences of consumers here in the United States,” said Graham Corneck, president and CEO of Buitoni Food Company. “Perfect for serving any time – from Sunday game day to a weeknight meal in a pinch after a busy day at work or school – these new flavors combine the ease and quality consumers expect from Buitoni with the delicious flavors of their favorite meals, all available from the comfort of their own kitchen.”